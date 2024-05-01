Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.900-2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.90-$2.00 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $34.53.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.70.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

