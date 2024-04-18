First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.04.

Shares of FSLR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.04. 367,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,155. First Solar has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,584,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

