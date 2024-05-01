Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 849.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SIL opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.