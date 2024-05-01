Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 1.6 %

WDAY stock opened at $244.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.25 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,065.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,065.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

