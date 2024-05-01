Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 172 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,277 shares of company stock worth $29,649,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Raymond James upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $568.74 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $574.58 and a 200-day moving average of $531.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

