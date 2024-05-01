3,277 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $123,821,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1,133.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,850,000 after buying an additional 230,422 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,154,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,323,000 after purchasing an additional 131,058 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $16,338,000. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the third quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,633,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 2.3 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $172.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $191.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 9.25%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

