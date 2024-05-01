Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

