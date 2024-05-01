Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

