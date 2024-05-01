Sangoma Technologies (SANG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $62.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.60 million. On average, analysts expect Sangoma Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SANG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $104.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.35.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

