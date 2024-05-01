Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Mizuho

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.20.

Macerich Stock Performance

NYSE MAC traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,270. Macerich has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Macerich

In related news, Director Edward C. Coppola sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,667 shares in the company, valued at $10,812,695.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Macerich news, Director Edward C. Coppola sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,667 shares in the company, valued at $10,812,695.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $1,609,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,964 shares of company stock worth $2,940,030 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

