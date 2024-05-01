Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BALL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.27. The company had a trading volume of 400,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,273. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ball has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,919,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 6.2% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 381.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 111,977 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

