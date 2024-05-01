Nuwellis (NUWE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.85). Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 227.99% and a negative return on equity of 218.79%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nuwellis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nuwellis Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NUWE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. 385,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,436. Nuwellis has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $992,800.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

