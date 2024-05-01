Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Posts Earnings Results

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Amkor Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.14-0.30 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.140-0.300 EPS.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.23%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $780,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,385.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $780,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,385.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,720. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

