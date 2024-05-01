Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.42 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.
Hope Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of HOPE stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.13.
Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOPE
Hope Bancorp Company Profile
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hope Bancorp
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Impinj Proves The Internet-of-Things (IoT) is No Fluke
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- PayPal’s Strong Earnings Growth and Strategic Evolution
Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.