Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.14-0.30 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.140-0.300 EPS.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,500 shares of company stock worth $2,494,720. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

