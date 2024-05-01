Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Amkor Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.14-0.30 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.140-0.300 EPS.

Shares of AMKR opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.96. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $780,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,385.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,500 shares of company stock worth $2,494,720. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

