Short Interest in authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Increases By 6.7%

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 263,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik acquired 12,000 shares of authID stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,163,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,207.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get authID alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On authID

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUID. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of authID by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of authID by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,305 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of authID during the 4th quarter worth $1,232,000. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

authID Stock Performance

About authID

AUID traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. 12,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57. authID has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $13.63.

(Get Free Report)

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for authID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for authID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.