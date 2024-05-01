Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $44.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s previous close.

PINS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.58.

NYSE:PINS traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,461,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,693,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of -671.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,077.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,231 in the last ninety days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

