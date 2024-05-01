Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Apartment Investment and Management has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.500–0.400 EPS.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 88.87%.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Apartment Investment and Management stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. 61,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,443. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

