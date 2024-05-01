Short Interest in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Grows By 9.4%

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Azenta Price Performance

AZTA stock remained flat at $52.46 during trading on Wednesday. 55,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,753. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average is $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.90 and a beta of 1.53. Azenta has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.86 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Azenta

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Azenta by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,448,000 after acquiring an additional 38,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Azenta by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,382,000 after acquiring an additional 530,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at $140,856,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,114,000 after purchasing an additional 152,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,147,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,606,000 after purchasing an additional 505,412 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Azenta

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.