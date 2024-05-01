Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,500 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the March 31st total of 360,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.8 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Aytu BioPharma stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,271. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. Aytu BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

