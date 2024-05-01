Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $50.61, but opened at $53.92. Axos Financial shares last traded at $55.57, with a volume of 146,373 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $132,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,414.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $132,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,414.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,755,000 after purchasing an additional 134,266 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 152.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 843,606 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after acquiring an additional 74,649 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,428,000 after acquiring an additional 423,930 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

