Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Desjardins lowered their price target on the stock from C$51.00 to C$49.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Capital Power traded as low as C$34.09 and last traded at C$34.69, with a volume of 271074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.93.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.31.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. Capital Power had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of C$984.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 3.1532468 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is 40.73%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

