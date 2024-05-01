A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Up 18.3% on Earnings Beat

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) shot up 18.3% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.45. 216,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 640,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. A10 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 28,957 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $382,521.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,464,957.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 28,957 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $382,521.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,464,957.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 2,047 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $26,733.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,252 shares in the company, valued at $643,231.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,166. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 16,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Trading Up 18.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Recommended Stories

