Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.320-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.320-1.320 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 13.9 %

NYSE NCLH traded down $2.63 on Wednesday, reaching $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 17,601,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,006,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCLH

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.