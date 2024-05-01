Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $54.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Caesars Entertainment traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $36.36, with a volume of 1481037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 65,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,293,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,970,000 after purchasing an additional 40,689 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

