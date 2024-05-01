Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 232,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trimble has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,828 shares of company stock worth $1,013,519 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 30.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Trimble by 37.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 3.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $2,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

