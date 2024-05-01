4,426 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

