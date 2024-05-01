WealthTrust Axiom LLC Grows Holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,005 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.85. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $131.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.31 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 67.80%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

