WealthTrust Axiom LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEO. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 111,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 153,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,285,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 40,475 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

LEO opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $6.33.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

