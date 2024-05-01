WealthTrust Axiom LLC Boosts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PPL by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.00%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

