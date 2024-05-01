WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys 5,500 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.12% of Intrepid Potash worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 341,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,125 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intrepid Potash

In other news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 63,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $1,294,689.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,542,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,514,316.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $104,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,518,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,391,102. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 63,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $1,294,689.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,542,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,514,316.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,525 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

Shares of IPI opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.18.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

