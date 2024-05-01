WealthTrust Axiom LLC Reduces Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAA. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE:PAA opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.59. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $19.03.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

