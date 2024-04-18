Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 533,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,153,000 after buying an additional 57,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,617,000 after buying an additional 141,472 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $128,857,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total transaction of $12,041,256.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total value of $6,904,673.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 638,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,263,637.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total transaction of $12,041,256.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock worth $55,479,986 in the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $381.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AMR opened at $342.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.35. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $132.72 and a one year high of $452.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $348.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.05.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $4.10. The firm had revenue of $959.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 29.82 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.