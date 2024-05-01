Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman anticipates that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FND opened at $110.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In related news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $4,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,080 shares in the company, valued at $27,122,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $4,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,080 shares in the company, valued at $27,122,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

