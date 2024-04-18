Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,630 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

RCL stock opened at $127.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

