Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,180 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Rollins by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Rollins by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in Rollins by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $236,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Trading Down 0.7 %

ROL stock opened at $43.01 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

