Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,490 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,247,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $123.75 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

