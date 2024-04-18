Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,170 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,686,000 after acquiring an additional 94,810 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 6,528.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after acquiring an additional 381,808 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 116,840 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Moderna by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.49.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at $231,399,790.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at $231,399,790.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,954 shares of company stock valued at $9,983,276. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

