Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Down to $1.39

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.28. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 657,739 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 5.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 279,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 18.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

