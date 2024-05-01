Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

Hope Bancorp has a payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

HOPE stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.42 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.80%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

