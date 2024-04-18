Wealth Alliance Increases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance owned 0.55% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $206.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

