Head-To-Head Review: VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) vs. Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Sundance Energy Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 13.26% 14.34% 7.94% Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Sundance Energy Australia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $455.07 million 1.53 $60.35 million $0.56 12.02 Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

VAALCO Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, meaning that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for VAALCO Energy and Sundance Energy Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.3% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Sundance Energy Australia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns 100% interest in the Eastern Desert, which contains West Gharib, West Bakr and North West Gharib merged concessions covering as area of approximately 45,067 acres, as well as Western Desert, which contains the South Ghazalat concession covering as area of approximately 7,340 acres located in Egypt. In addition, the company production and working interests in Cardium light oil and Mannville liquids-rich gas assets covering as area of 47,400 gross acres located near the north of Calgary, Alberta; and an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

