Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.14-0.30 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.140-0.300 EPS.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.96. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fox Advisors started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amkor Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $779,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.