Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

