Short Interest in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Rises By 15.7%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,330,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 25,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 37.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

CRK stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRK. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue bought 12,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,821,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,364,289.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2,161.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

