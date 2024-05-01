Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.24 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.26. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2028 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.52 billion.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 2.3 %

CP stock opened at C$108.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$118.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$108.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,758 shares of company stock worth $10,774,715. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.