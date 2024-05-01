First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Short Interest Update

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,950,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 19,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 59.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:AG opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $8.44.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $136.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.0048 dividend. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

