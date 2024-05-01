Superior Industries International (SUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Superior Industries International has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.10 million.

Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

