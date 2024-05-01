3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Up 0.2%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.59 and last traded at $92.04. Approximately 916,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,667,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

3M Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

